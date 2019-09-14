Reports: Manchester United target €100million star as David de Gea’s replacement

Amid reports of an impending exit from Manchester United for David de Gea, the Red Devils have already identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as the replacement option, according to information from various sources.

Earlier on Saturday, it was The Sun who claimed that De Gea has told his friends that he will snub Manchester United’s £350,000-per-week contract offer.

At the same time, if United do lose their numero uno choice between the sticks, reports suggest that Jan Oblak would be the first-choice option to replace the departing Spaniard.

Oblak joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 and has since then developed into one of the most technically-sound shot-stoppers in world football ever.

From 156 La Liga appearances till date, Oblak has conceded just 96 goals. Furthermore, he has also kept 90 clean sheets, making 385 saves to date at a save percentage of 79.8%.

Meanwhile, De Gea who is, interestingly, a former Atletico Madrid player as well, is likely to join Juventus or Paris Saint Germain next season.

Juventus are, in fact, the current leaders in the transfer race to sign the 30-year-old who was once astonishingly close to joining Real Madrid, before the deal between them and the Red Devils broke off in the final few minutes of the transfer window back then.