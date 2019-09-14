Reports: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe reveals his next destination amid Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

Reports suggest that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has finally named his choice between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as both teams continue to try hard and obtain his signature ahead of the next season in 2020 July.

According to Express, Mbappe has always intended to move to Real Madrid alone, and Barcelona have never been on his mind. The report further says that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner wants to win the Champions League with PSG this season, before he intends to make the switch to Real Madrid next summer.

According to the English news agency, the 20-year-old is also aware of Real Madrid’s dire need for a centre-forward, which should increase by the time the transfer window reopens in 2020 June.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona have targeted the young Frenchman as the immediate successor for Lionel Messi himself.

Mbappe, who recently finished second just behind Messi in the race for the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe, was reportedly tipped to be the perfect choice to replace the Argentine legend at the Camp Nou.

Diario Gol further reported that the Blaugrana are also ready to make a bid for the player, and will offer as much as €200million to bring the forward to their club.

However, it now looks like Barcelona’s plans will stall, thanks to Mbappe’s newfound interest in their arch-rivals Real Madrid.