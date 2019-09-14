Reports: Barcelona to pip Real Madrid to Neymar’s teammate deemed Lionel Messi replacement

Barcelona may have failed to sign Neymar Jr in the summer transfer window, but are reportedly planning on making his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate top priority next season.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Blaugrana are ready to make a bid for Kylian Mbappe, and will offer as much as €200million to bring the forward to the Nou Camp.

The idea is that Lionel Messi only has about a couple of years left on his contract, and with time running out, and the Argentine will full control over his future, chances are he could actually leave the club.

Why did Mbappe choose to join PSG?

In such a case, Barca need cover, and are willing to invest a huge sum of money in snatching Mbappe from the clutches of Real Madrid, who have for long expressed interest in the Frenchman.

The report says that the ultimate goal is to have Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe make an all French attacking trio for the Catalans, and help them achieve more glory.

Neymar might miss out on his desired move to Barcelona in all of this. At 27, he isn’t getting any younger, and doesn’t seem to have the long term benefit that a player like Mbappe does.

Either way, expect some fireworks to go off during the next transfer window.