Reports: Manchester United star close to signing new contract amid Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United is very close to handing a new contract to Paul Pogba, amid talks of interest from Real Madrid.

This is according to Diario Gol, who claims that Real Madrid were asked to pay €180million for the French midfielder, in the summer.

However, Real Madrid refused to do so, and Manchester United did not lower their asking price either, as a result of which the star went unsold before the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

However, during next summer, Pogba will be one year away from the end of his current contract at Manchester United and hence, the Red Devils are keen to hand him a new term as they do not want him to shift clubs on a cut-price in 2020 June, or as a free agent in the year afterwards.

The Old Trafford outfits are keen on selling the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, but they will do so only if they manage to get a good profit from the potential transfer.

As a result, according to the Spanish news agency, United are planning to tie the 26-year-old midfielder down to yet another long-term contract at the club, before making any further decision on his future.