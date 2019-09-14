Reports: Why Manchester United failed to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer

​According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United pulled out of a possible deal for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, because the club’s scouts claimed that he takes too many risks while holding the ball.

The 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder was linked to Manchester United for almost the whole of this summer, and for a brief while, Tottenham Hotspur also joined them in the transfer race to sign him.

This was after Fernandes notched a staggering 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances for Sporting, in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially interested in the attacking midfielder, but according to Daily Mail, the Norwegian dropped the idea after the scouts claimed that he gives the ball away too frequently, which in turn does not match his style of playing.

Daily Mail further claims that Solskjaer has always been keen to sign players that were reliable in possession – something that he made evident with the signing of ex-Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

However, Fernandes continues to be in red-hot form in the 2019-20 Primeira Liga as well, where he has scored two goals and recorded four assists in just four appearances so far.

With Manchester United running out of options in midfield, it is expected that they will soon return to sign him – in the January transfer window next year.