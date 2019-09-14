According to sources, Lionel Messi is not keen about Barcelona’s efforts to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, and it has also been reported that the Argentine has vetoed the decision to sign him, taken by Barcelona’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

It is Don Balon that reports that Messi does not want Bernardo Silva at Barcelona, as he still insists that the club should sign Neymar Jr. alone and no other alternative choices. Apparently, Bartomeu tried to convince Messi that the Portugal star and UEFA Nations League winner is a very good alternative option, but the Argentine legend did not agree.

Earlier, the Manchester City star had spoken about various topics in a recent interview with BBC Sport. During the interview, he also opened up on his chances to win the Ballon d’Or in 2019.

The midfielder said that he is hopeful of being considered among the best players in the game, although he has not made individual prizes a priority.

“The Ballon d’Or award that nearly only two guys have won for the last 10 years—of course, I want to fight to be one of the best, and I want to win the biggest trophies like the Champions League, but these kinds of individual awards do not need to be thought about,” he said, before adding:

“If they come, fantastic – but you just have to work hard to help your team.”