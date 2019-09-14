Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants ex-Real Madrid teammate at Juventus next summer

According to reports, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his club for the signing of star midfielder Casemiro, who used to be his teammate at Real Madrid until last summer.

It is Don Balon that reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is very impressed with Casemiro’s development at Real Madrid and that he wants the Brazilian to join Juventus next season, as a replacement to the ageing Sami Khedira, who is also a former Real Madrid star.

The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid from FC Sao Paulo in 2013, for a reported transfer fee of €6million. He then spent a season with FC Porto and returned to Los Blancos in 2015, since when he has made 197 appearances for them, scoring 18 goals and recording 13 assists.

In the 2018-19 season, he made 43 appearances for them, while in the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has appeared in all three of their La Liga matches held till date.

He was particularly disappointed after their recent draw against Villarreal, and his emotions may have been indications of wanting a move away from the club, according to Don Balon.

“We are lacking everything,” he told the press after the game.

“We have to score goals and be better defensively,” he added, before concluding:

“This is a complicated place to play.”