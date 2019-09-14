Reports: PSG identify ex-Manchester United star as Neymar’s replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have zeroed in on Crystal Palace star and former Manchester United forward Wilfred Zaha as their replacement for Neymar Jr.

It is Don Balon that reports that the Parisians have been tracking Zaha’s progress for quite some time now, and that his performances with Crystal Palace in the 2018-19 season impressed them a lot.

Zaha made 36 appearances for the Eagles in 2018-19 and finished his campaign with ten goals and ten assists.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined Manchester United from Palace in 2013, for a reported transfer fee of €11.75. However, he failed to impress at Old Trafford and after making just four appearances for them, he was loaned to Cardiff City and later Palace, and in 2015, Palace bought him back from Manchester United on a permanent deal worth just €3.80million.

Overall, the 26-year-old has made a whopping 328 appearances for the Premier League minnows, and has scored 53 times and recorded another 65 assists as well, till date. His only trophy win so far came during his time at United, when he lifted the English Super Cup with them in 2014.

