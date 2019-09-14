Reports: Top Barcelona target set to sign new much-improved deal with parent club

The transfer saga surrounding Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. was one of the biggest news from the recently-concluded summer transfer window in Europe. In a nutshell, this is what happened – Barcelona and Real Madrid tried to sign him, but he remained with PSG in the end, despite wanting a LaLiga return.

And now, it appears that PSG is determined to hold on to the Brazilian star who is without a doubt, one of the greatest players in world football at the moment. To do so, they are even ready to offer him a new contract with a huge rise in wages, according to reports.

Don Balon claims that Neymar is set to sign a new contract with PSG, which will see him remain at the Parc des Princes for another three to five years.

The Spanish news agency also reports that the new contract will see him receiving a yearly payment of €45million – the same payment that he demanded at Barcelona in 2016, provided he wins the Ballon d’Or award.

The 27-yea-old did not win the coveted price back then, and Barcelona did not agree to the wage hike, and eventually, in the summer of 2017, he left the Camp Nou to join the Parisians.

We all know what happened afterwards – and Neymar now finds himself wishing for a return to Spain, his former home.