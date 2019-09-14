Reports: Barcelona might sign Neymar in January as PSG fast-track move for Brazilian’s replacement

The Neymar transfer saga was one of the most intense of the recently concluded summer window but ultimately, the Paris Saint-Germain star stayed put.

Soon after PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he will not entertain celebrity behaviour at the club, Neymar started pushing for a move away from the club. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez jumped into the race for the Brazilian as well.

Though Los Blancos pulled out after a while, the Catalan giants kept trying to re-sign their former star but to no avail. Ultimately, Neymar stayed put but Barcelona did confirm that they will go in for the 27-year-old once again in the upcoming transfer windows.

According to reports in Don Balon, PSG have fast-tracked their move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha and the former Manchester United winger is pushing for a move away from London in the January transfer window itself. The report claims that if the Ligue 1 giants manage to sign Zaha in the winter transfer window, they might allow Neymar to leave for Barcelona straightaway.

With over three months left for the January transfer window to commence, more updates on these reports can be expected in the near future.