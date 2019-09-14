Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate & UCL winner set for MLS move

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been linked with a move away from the club since the start of the summer transfer window but a move hasn’t materialised yet.

Manchester United were believed to be interested in the Croatian after Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan but the Premier League giants decided against signing him. Though Juventus tried to offload him to other clubs as well, ultimately he stayed put.

Subsequently, he was even dropped from their UEFA Champions League squad altogether along with midfielder Emre Can. According to reports, Mandzukic has been looking for potential suitors and Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Sports Club emerged as one of the potential destinations for the striker.

According to Calciomercato, the 33-year-old decided against moving to Qatar and fresh reports have emerged from Sky Sports Italia (Via Football Italia) claiming that he prefers a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) with LAFC interested in his signature.

Mandzukic was also left out of Juventus’s Serie A travelling squad to Fiorentina as rumours of a possible move away from the club gain pace. It remains to be seen whether the Croatian completes his move in the near future or waits till January transfer window to complete the deal.