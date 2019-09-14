Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate wants to stay till January, rejects Qatar move

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic has rejected a move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa Sports Club and wants to stay in Italy at least until January.

The Croatian was rumoured to be on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window and was linked with Premier League giants Manchester United. However, a move didn’t materialise and the former Bayern Munich star stayed put.

With Juventus failing to offload quite a few players, they were forced to keep Mandzukic and Emre Can out of their UEFA Champions League squad and both the players have been looking for a way out since. The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Qatar with Al-Gharafa Sports Club reportedly interested in his signature.

However, according to reports in Calciomercato, the forward has rejected a move to Asia and wants to stay in Italy at least until the January window. Whether a club makes a move for him in the winter window or not remains to be seen but it looks that he will stay with the Serie A giants for the next few months.