Reports: Barcelona identify Real Madrid target as Lionel Messi’s successor

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona have finally identified a successor for Lionel Messi – and it is none other than Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s superstar Kylian Mbappe – who is also a Real Madrid target!

It is Don Balon that reports that Barcelona are currently leading the transfer race to sign Mbappe, although until recently, he was reported to be headed to Real Madrid.

The Spanish news agency reports that Messi, who has the power to leave the club anytime he wants, would soon activate the clause in his contract that allows him to do so – in favour of a move to the MLS where he is in talks to join David Beckham’s side Inter Miami, and in case that does not work out as planned, he may even sign up for Premier League giants Manchester City where his good friend and former manager Pep Guardiola is the boss right now.

Don Balon claims that Barcelona, meanwhile, would like to find a successor for the Argentine legend so that the club does not suffer a big loss when the inevitable finally happens. As a result, they have zeroed in on Mbappe, who recently finished second just behind Messi himself, in the race for the 2018-19 European Golden shoe.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are also trying to line up a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, as it is expected that he will leave PSG in July 2020, i.e; by the end of his third season at the French club.