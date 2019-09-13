Reports: Manchester United offer star player to two Serie A giants

Several first-team players left Manchester United this summer. Antonio Valencia was the first to depart, following whom, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, and Matteo Darmian all left. Reports now claim that the Red Devils are willing to sell one more key player and have offered him to two Serie A giants.

According to Calciomercato, via Daily Mail, Manchester United have offered defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic to Serie A giants, AC Milan and Inter Milan. The Serbian star joined the Red Devils in 2017 from Chelsea but has lost his place in the starting eleven recently to Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, due to McTominay’s emergence, United decided to offload Matic to Italy. AC Milan and Inter Milan were both said to be viable options, however, neither attempted to formalize a transfer in the end due to the Serbian midfielder’s wage demands.

Matic’s contract at Manchester United is set to expire in 2020, however, the club is seemingly making no attempt to renew it.

The ex-Chelsea star had followed Jose Mourinho to Manchester, with the Blues bringing in Tiemoue Bakayoko. However, neither side seems to have benefitted from this particular round of transfer roulette, with Bakayoko back at Monaco and Matic on the verge of leaving the Red Devils for free.