Jose Mourinho reveals why Alexis Sanchez failed at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez will forever remain an enigma to Manchester United fans. The Chilean signed among much fanfare for the Red Devils from rivals Arsenal but failed to reproduce top form. The key reason behind that has now been shared by Jose Mourinho.

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, lifted the lid on Alexis Sanchez’s stay at the club. The Portuguese football coach feels that the former Arsenal star was unhappy at the club and thus played poorly.

“Sanchez… I felt him not a happy man,” said Mourinho about the Chilean. (via Daily Mail)

“And I think in every job you have when you are not happy it is not so easy to perform at every level. And maybe I am wrong. Maybe it was me who was not capable to get into him and to get the best out of him.

“As a manager sometimes you have the capacity to get the best out of the players and other times you are not successful in that approach.

“But the reality is that I always felt [of Sanchez], ‘a sad man’. So probably in Italy, he will recover this. I hope he can. I always wish well to every player.”

Alexis Sanchez finally cut ties with Manchester United after a horror eigtheen-month spell. The Chilean played forty-five times for the Red Devils during this period, scoring on just five occasions. He was allowed to join Inter Milan on loan for the season, where he was reunited with ex-United teammate, Romelu Lukaku.