Manchester United tried hard to get in more players towards the end of the transfer window. One club they were seemingly in contact with was Juventus, with the Red Devils hoping to sign Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic. However, reports claim they wanted yet another of their star players and were offering Paul Pogba in exchange.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United and Juventus failed with a swap deal for Paul Pogba and Douglas Costa. The Red Devils were also linked with another exchange deal with the Bianconeri, offering Romelu Lukaku for Paulo Dybala. However, both deals fell through in the end.

The report states that Juventus had listed Costa for sale, alerting Manchester United to the situation. The Italian giants wanted 75 Million for the Brazil international, however, their English counterparts were willing to work out a deal to give them Paul Pogba in return.

With the Frenchman himself wanting the deal to go through, Juventus director Fabio Paratici began the talks with United. However, the Bianconeri then appointed Maurizio Sarri as their manager, and with the Italian keen on keeping Costa at the club, the deal fell through.

Nevertheless, Juventus did make two considerable additions in their midfield, with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot joining as free agents.