Reports: Manchester United set to raid Premier League club for £80 Million rated star

Manchester United decided to invest in Premier League talent this summer, with the Red Devils spending a small fortune on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire. Reports now claim that they are set to spend big on one more English top division star in the near future.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are looking to return to Leicester in order to sign star midfielder, James Maddison. The English attacker impressed in his debut season at the club and looks set for another campaign with the Foxes, with a view towards a move in the future.

The report states that Maddison will stay at Leicester City for another year at least, however, Manchester United are keeping tabs on him ahead of a possible future move. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are expected to have a free run at the youngster, with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City turning their attention elsewhere, despite showing early interest.

Furthermore, if the Manchester club are to sign Maddison, they will be required to pay a fee similar to Harry Maguire, which is in the range of 80 Million. Maguire, teammate with Maddison for a year, joined the record league champions this season for what turned out to be a world-record fee for a defender.