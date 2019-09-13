Reports: Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois working on getting ex-teammate to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have often looked to Chelsea when signing new players. Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard were the most recent ones to switch to Madrid from London. Now, reports claim that Los Blancos are set to dip into Chelsea’s talent pool once more, and this time Hazard and Courtois will be helping them.

According to The Athletic, via Daily Mail, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois want Real Madrid to push on for ex-Chelsea teammate, N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman is said to be next on the radar of Los Blancos after they signed Courtois and Hazard in the last two summer windows.

The report by Atheltic claims that Real Madrid’s Belgian pair believes Kante is the best player to help the club continue its rebuild. Meanwhile, they have also seemingly informed their close companions that they believe the club will go for the World Cup winner next.

Furthermore, earlier reports have added more fuel to the fire. A rumour claims that Real Madrid already have an agreement with Chelsea regarding the future purchase of Kante. The Spanish giants want to be notified when the Blues receive a bid for their star midfielder and also if they decided to put him up for sale.

Meanwhile, further reports stated that the capital side is preparing a £100 Million offer for the Frenchman, which they will officially submit next summer.