Reports: Manchester United ready to sign Neymar but on one condition

Manchester United have emerged as shock contenders to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), barely weeks after his proposed move to Barcelona fell through.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Premier League giants are suddenly in the running to sign the Brazilian, and he might not mind moving to Old Trafford either, as it means a higher wage.

However, it is never so straight forward. The asking price of the superstar forward is well over 200 million euros, so United will have to pool in their financial resources to make any bid for the former Barcelona man.

There is one proposed way of this happening however, and it could save the Red Devils a lot of cash.

The report says that United’s shirt sponsors Chevrolet could have a huge part to play in Neymar coming to the club. They are reportedly keen on linking up Paul Pogba and Neymar, and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guides the club to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season, they would be willing to make a part payment.

In fact, Chevrolet could be willing to pay up to 180 million euros of the deal, which would leave United having to pay only around 50-80 million euros to complete the signing.

Wishful thinking or smart financing? Only time will tell.