Reports: New Real Madrid signing ignored Barcelona’s ‘calls’ before sealing move

Real Madrid sent a signal of intent across Europe this season when they spent big on five new signings. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao all joining the ranks of Galacticos. However, one particular signing would satisfy Los Blancos the most, considering that he rejected Barcelona in the past.

Eden Hazard rejected the chance to join, or even talk to Barcelona before signing for Real Madrid, writes Kristof Terreur for The Athletic. The Belgium international joined the Spanish giants this summer from Chelsea, after spending seven years with English club Chelsea, winning several trophies during that time.

According to Terreur, Hazard was in high demand during Belgium’s World Cup run in 2018. The forward was at his dazzling best, triggering the big European clubs to finally make a formal approach for him. Barcelona did too, with director of football Eric Abidal attempting to call him. Hazard, however, ignored all of Abidal’s calls as he was focused on only one thing – Real Madrid.

After several weeks of talks with Chelsea, Real Madrid finally signed Eden Hazard in early June, with the fee reported to be around €100 million without bonuses. The Belgian star was handed the number seven previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul, and is expected to make his debut for the club against Levante this weekend.