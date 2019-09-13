Reports: Real Madrid target Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate as backup to Casemiro

Real Madrid had a big summer 2019 window as they brought in several new players. However, Los Blancos focus mainly on boosting their attack and defence, skipping their midfield completely. Nevertheless, reports claim that they are looking to bring in one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates to bolster that position.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Portugal international Ruben Neves. The central midfielder, who is teammates with ex-Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo, currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, having joined them from FC Porto back in 2017.

The report states that Los Blancos were hoping to bring in one player this summer to provide competition to Casemiro in central defence. As such, Zinedine Zidane asked the club to sign Tanguy N’Dombele from Lyon, after selling Marcos Llorente to rivals Atletico Madrid. However, Spurs trumped the Spanish giants to N’Dombele, bringing him in for a club-record fee.

Real Madrid tried to play different players in Casemiro’s position during their pre-season, with Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde being deployed in that part of the pitch. However, none worked out, forcing them to turn their attention towards Ruben Neves.

The Wolves star, as per the report, will be available to sign for €50 Million, owing to his league and international form.