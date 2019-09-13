Reports: Real Madrid to scrap Neymar, Mbappe signings for blockbuster Manchester United target

Real Madrid were heavily linked with Neymar Jr in the recently concluded summer transfer window, but failed to sign the superstar forward from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It was also widely reported that plans were being put in place to bring in Kylian Mbappe next summer from the same club, as a long term replacement for the ageing Madrid forwards.

However, a new report from Don Balon now suggests that the plan to sign the Frenchman might just be scrapped by Los Blancos in favour of an emerging talent who wants to make a big impression.

The report says that the new plan is to focus their energies on bringing in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as the England International continues to go from strength to strength.

Sancho recently bagged two goals for England against Kosovo, and has looked in tremendous touch for a couple of years now, prompting rumours that he could be on the move.

A move back to his country of birth looked the most likely, and Manchester United were reportedly the club that made serious enquiries this summer about him, but he might be keen on joining Real Madrid instead.

If that’s the case, the Galacticos could consider adding him to their squad as he would be a cheaper bet than Mbappe and perhaps a more reliable one too.