Reports: UCL finalist to ditch Real Madrid and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Real Madrid appear to have been struck a hammer blow in their pursuit of one of the Premier League’s top midfield players, and could lose him to Juventus.

Don Balon are reporting that though Christian Eriksen was one of the top players on the Madrid agenda in the summer transfer window, he could end up joining Juventus instead.

The Dane waited patiently for the formalities of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu to be completed, but it never happened, presumably because of Zinedine Zidane’s lack of interest in the player.

It is no secret that Zizou wanted Paul Pogba from Manchester United to make his way to La Liga, but the whole saga left Eriksen stranded at Spurs, from where he clearly wishes to leave.

The report says that he looks set to ditch the idea of Los Blancos altogether, and prefers a move to Juventus instead, where he could end up winning even more trophies alongside players such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

An added benefit to join Juve is that Eriksen would likely become the second highest paid player at the Bianconeri, just behind new summer recruit Matthijs de Ligt.

A slap in the face of Real? Perhaps fair to say so.