Reports: Chelsea eyeing 36 Million rated Brazil starlet as potential N’Golo Kante replacement

Chelsea have been placed under a transfer ban by FIFA for two windows, making the Blues ineligible to register new players until the summer of 2020. However, that hasn’t stopped them from scouting one Brazil starlet, who could even be brought in to replace N’Golo Kante in the future.

According to a report by Globo Esporte, via The Sun, Chelsea sent scouts to watch Athletico Paranaense starlet Bruno Guimaraes yet again. The Blues have been closely monitoring Guimaraes’s progress and have reportedly scouted him five times already.

In his most recent match, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder faced Internacional in the Copa do Brasil final first leg and scored the only goal of the match.

It is likely that the Blues move for Guimaraes keeping in mind the uncertain future of N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman has remained at Stamford Bridge for another year, however, reports suggest that Real Madrid are set to return for him with a £100 Million bid, having already agreed on terms with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, if the Blues do indeed move for Guimaraes when their transfer ban ends, they will have to contest with several other top clubs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille OSC, SSC Napoli, and Inter Milan are also said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian youngster. Furthermore, any club who wishes to sign him can do so for £36 Million, which happens to be the value of his release clause.