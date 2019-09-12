Reports: Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to help Manchester United sign Premier League star

Manchester United didn’t have the best of summer transfer windows and there start to the Premier League season has been shaky as well. However, that hasn’t stopped them from planning for the transfer windows to come.

While the Premier League giants managed to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, there was another Leicester player high on their agenda. The Foxes’ playmaker James Maddison was targetted by United all through the summer, but they decided against going all in for him.

However, if reports are to be believed, they are still scouting him and hope to sign him in the next summer window, if not in January. Now according to reports in Mirror, United are using Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to help them convince Maddison to join the club.

The 22-year-old recently received an England call-up but was an unused substitute in both the matches that the Three Lions played during the international break. United expect the duo of Rashford and Lingard to talk Maddison up when they are on international duty.

The attacking midfielder moved to Leicester from Norwich last year and scored seven goals and assisted as many in the league. He has had a great start to the current season as well and reportedly, if Leicester fail to qualify for Europe next season, he might think about a move away from the club.