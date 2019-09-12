Reports: Real Madrid to return with 100 Million offer for Chelsea star

Real Madrid brought in five new big-name players this summer, with Eden Hazard headlining the quintet. Los Blancos paid Chelsea upwards of £100 Million for his services. And now, reports claim that the Spanish outfit could return with a similar offer for another Blues’ star.

According to a report by The Sun, Real Madrid are expected to return with a huge offer for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante next summer. Los Blancos have been informed by manager Zinedine Zidane that he wants his compatriot at Santiago Bernabeu after the current season ends.

Meanwhile, earlier rumours even claimed that Real Madrid had an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Kante. The reports claimed that the two sides were in a special agreement where Chelsea would inform the Spanish giants if any club bid for the Frenchman. Meanwhile, they would also let their European counterparts know if they decided to put the World Cup winner up for sale.

Furthermore, The Sun states that Los Blancos are preparing a £100 Million offer to entice the Blues into selling their star man next season.

If the deal does go through, Kante would become the third player to join Real Madrid from Chelsea in the past three years, with both Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois following the same route.