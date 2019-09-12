Reports: Liverpool join Real Madrid, Barcelona in race for Spain international

Liverpool chose not to sign any new players this summer, barring a few additions to their youth squads and a reserve goalkeeper. The Reds, however, do plan to return to the market in the near future and are lining up a move for one Spain international. However, they will have to fight Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign him.

According to Calciomercato, via Daily Mail, Liverpool have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the hunt for Fabian Ruiz. The 23-year-old is currently on the books of SSC Napoli and has also recently become a key member of the Spain senior national team.

Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis last season for a fee of €30 Million. The Spaniard replaced Jorginho, who had moved with manager Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea. Ruiz, nonetheless, quickly became a key part of the first-team, so much so, that manager Carlo Ancelotti even allowed the club to sell long-time captain Marek Hamsik.

The youngster is now seemingly attracting the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Liverpool the latest team to show an interest. Jurgen Klopp and the Reds will have the perfect opportunity to keep a close eye on Ruiz as Liverpool play Napoli in their UEFA Champions League 2019/20 opener.