Reports: Manchester United line up two possible replacements if David de Gea leaves

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is supposedly in a contract standoff with the club again and with him now entering the last year of his deal, rumours of a possible departure have started making the rounds.

De Gea’s original contract with United was due to expire in the summer this year but the Premier League giants exercised their option of extending it by another year. There were reports that the Spaniard is set to sign a new bumper deal which could see him earn as much as Paul Pogba.

However, an update on the same or an official announcement hasn’t been made yet and with the situation still unclear, United have already identified two players who could replace the 27-year-old if he does decide to leave. The first name on their agenda is that of Jan Oblak, Manchester Evening News reports.

The second option that United have is their on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently with Sheffield United. The 22-year-old is believed by many at the club to be the next first-team goalkeeper if the Spaniard decides to leave ultimately.

So far only Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with De Gea while an improved contract offer from United is on his table as well.