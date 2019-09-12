Reports: Juventus star set to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo and challenge Lionel Messi at Real Madrid

The summer transfer window may have come to an end but the stories aren’t going away any time soon. Reports have now linked a Juventus star with a move to La Liga that could threaten Lionel Messi.

Diario Gol are reporting that Paulo Dybala could make a shock move to Real Madrid as early as January, and might be the player Los Blancos look to instead of Neymar Jr.

Dybala was poised to be the natural replacement at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if Neymar left, but the Brazilian stayed put, thus keeping the Argentine at Juventus.

‘Biggest news on deadline day.’ John Dykes gives his verdict on the potential Paulo Dybala transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala’s position has been in serious doubt, and a move was expected this summer for the forward.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both looked set to sign him but failed, and now the report says that he could join Real Madrid if Florentino Perez picks up the phone and makes the telling call.

The report also states that Dybala has something to prove to Lionel Messi, who allegedly was the reason behind his compatriot losing his spot in the Argentine national team.

Joining Real Madrid and succeeding could be the “revenge” Dybala was looking for, and for Madrid, he could be the ideal replacement for a disgruntled Gareth Bale too.