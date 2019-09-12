Reports: Real Madrid to sign 200 Million rated Liverpool star if they fail to win Premier League

Liverpool did well to hold on to their star players this summer, despite not bringing in many new signings for the first team. However, reports claim that the Reds could be inclined to sell one of their key players next summer if they fail to win the Premier League, especially with Real Madrid circling.

According to a report by Don Balon, via Caught Offside, Real Madrid are preparing a €210 Million bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Los Blancos look to continue their rebuild next season, despite bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool would want to hold on to their Egyptian talisman. However, the report states that Salah only stayed at Merseyside due to the Reds winning the Champions League. As a result, if they fail to repeat the feat or win the Premier League next season, the Egypt international could be on his way out.

Nevertheless, Salah isn’t the only ‘big-name’ player Real Madrid are targeting. The report claims that Los Blancos will go for more statement signings next season and have identified the likes of Salah, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar as potential transfers.

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League, winning all four of their matches so far.