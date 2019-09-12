Reports: Barcelona look to €36m-rated star as Neymar alternative

Barcelona failed to sign Neymar Jr in the summer transfer window, and it seems like they have a much cheaper player in mind to be his alternative.

Don Balon are reporting that Dani Olmo is being considered to join the club as an able alternative in place of the Brazilian, who wanted a move back to the Catalans, but couldn’t manage it.

“The answer is no” – Barcelona President rules out Neymar January move

Barca say they did all in their power to bring him back, but even stalwarts such as Lionel Messi aren’t so sure about that.

“I would have loved for Neymar to come,” the superstar forward told Sport.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Barca did everything possible to get him back but I’m sure negotiating with PSG isn’t easy.”

As a result, that move is on hold until January at the very least, and the option of Olmo is available should the Blaugrana deem him worthy of joining their ranks.

Ousmane Dembele looks unsettled at the club, and at just €36m, Olmo could take his place too, thus forcing the French World Cup winner out pretty soon.

Olmo is a Spanish U-21 star who is currently playing at Dinamo Zagreb, but is being looked at by some top European clubs, and could choose Barcelona over the rest.