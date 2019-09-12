Reports: Manchester United star had agreed huge deal with PSG, Neymar blocked move

Manchester United might have Paul Pogba playing for them this season, but new reports claim that things could have been so very different.

Calcio Mercato have revealed a report stating some truly spectacular facts. They say that Paul Pogba had agreed a whopping £429,000-a-week deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before the end of the transfer window, and Manchester United were ready to let him go.

However, at the very last minute, PSG pulled the plug on the transfer because they were expecting Neymar Jr to move to Barcelona, but as we know, that didn’t materialise.

The Paul Pogba Debate | The John Dykes Show

As a result, Pogba stayed at United and didn’t get his move, but this makes for a truly fascinating story.

What is interesting is that the Red Devils actually had no problem with the Frenchman leaving, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly stating that he believes Paul will be a Manchester United player this season.

Also interesting is the fact that after an entire window of being linked with the World Cup winner, Real Madrid would have failed to sign Paul Pogba despite Zinedine Zidane’s obvious interest in bringing him in.

It appears that Neymar not moving to Barcelona had some serious consequences for other football players and teams.