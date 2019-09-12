La Liga star reveals Manchester United contacted him for summer move

Manchester United may have only made three signings in the summer transfer window, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t interested in signing a few more.

One of their summer targets was a rather surprising, and a slightly unknown quantity. Inaki Williams has quickly established himself as a fast and very capable attacking player, and it appears United really wanted him.

As it turned out, the Athletic Bilbao man signed a nine year deal with the club, and he plans on staying there till the end of his career.

“I had contact from Manchester United but I cannot tell you who it was,” Inaki Williams told Cadena Ser.

“My number one option has always been to stay at Athletic Club and to retire here.

“Joining Real Sociedad? No, I could never go there – 100 per cent.”

Fellow United targets included Bruno Fernandes, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Jadon Sancho etc, all of whom failed to make it to Old Trafford in the window.

With some poor results for the club, fans have begun to feel a little bit worried about the team’s chances this season, especially since Liverpool and Manchester City are already well clear at the front of the Premier League table.