Reports: Real Madrid turn to Manchester City mega star as Paul Pogba alternative

Manchester City better be wary of Real Madrid, as reports suggest that one of their top stars could be subject to some real interest from Los Blancos.

Don Balon are reporting that Kevin De Bruyne has emerged on the Madrid radar as an option to sign in midfield, as a possible replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

Paul Pogba was initially pencilled in as the long term replacement, but Manchester United have played hard ball, and haven’t let the Frenchman leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City honour Vincent Kompany with sculpture and named road

As a result, alternatives were sought, and players such as Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek have come up as genuine contenders to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But this report says that De Bruyne has caught Madrid’s fancy, and that they would be willing to spend somewhere in the region of 110 million euros to bring him in.

But there is a catch, and that happens to be the fact that City boss Pep Guardiola sees the Belgian as integral to his plans of retaining the Premier League trophy while also making a push to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

So expect much more than this amount to be demanded by the Sky Blues.