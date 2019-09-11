Reports: Real Madrid reach agreement with Chelsea over key first-team star

Real Madrid brought in five new first-team players this summer, including Eden Hazard. The Belgian forward signed on from Chelsea, after spending seven years at the London club. Reports now claim that Los Blancos have managed to find an agreement with the Blues over yet another star.

According to a report by Defensa Central, via Express, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea over France international N’Golo Kante. Los Blancos seemingly chased Kante this summer but failed to bring him on board. Nevertheless, they have now reached an understanding with the London club over his future sale.

According to the report, the agreement itself is not for a straightforward sale. Instead, Real Madrid have asked Chelsea to notify them if any club lodges a formal bid for Kante in the future. Furthermore, the Spanish giants have also asked the Blues to let them know if they put the Frenchman up for sale sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, Kante himself admitted about the interest from Los Blancos sometime earlier, before stating that he is happy at Chelsea.

“It’s rewarding to be wanted by big clubs. When coaches want you in their project it’s nice. But I’m happy with my choices and feel good at Chelsea. I’m planning for the next season at Chelsea,” he had said.

The 28-year-old was left out of the France squad for their recent Euro Qualifiers due to an injury but is expected to be back in the squad for Chelsea for their Premier League match against Wolves.