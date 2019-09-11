Manchester United target confirms failed summer move

Manchester United suffered a disappointing end to their transfer window, as they failed to replace Romelu Lukaku in time. The Red Devils were linked with several players but they couldn’t get any deal over the line. One such player, who was linked with a late move to United has broken his silence.

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams has revealed that Manchester United approached him for a late move this summer. The Red Devils reportedly identified Williams as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, after the Belgian star had moved to Inter Milan.

In an interview with Cadena Ser, the Spanish forward reveals that he did have contact with United, before stating that he preferred to stay in Bilbao.

“I had contact from Manchester United but I cannot tell you who it was,” Williams told Cadena Ser. (via Mirror)

“My number one option has always been to stay at Athletic Club and to retire here. Joining Real Sociedad? No, I could never go there. 100 per cent.”

Williams recently committed his long-term future to the Basque club, signing a nine-year contract extension with them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also faced disappointment in their attempts to sign Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes. Mario Mandzukic and Fernando Llorente were two other names touted to join the Red Devils late on in the window but ultimately no deal went through.