Reports: Chelsea identify two January targets; will approach if ban is lifted

Chelsea were handed a major blow before the season even began, as FIFA imposed a two-window transfer ban over them. The Blues, as a result, were unable to bring in new players. However, with the possibility of a ban reduction at hand, the Blues have identified two key January targets.

Chelsea Football Club are currently serving a transfer ban imposed over them by FIFA for breach of rules. The Blues already spent one window entirely without bringing in any new players and are also ineligible for the January 2020 window. However, reports recently have claimed that the London side may be given a reprieve with the punishment ending six months early.

As such, reports claim that the Stamford Bridge outfit has already begun making plans for the January window, identifying to key targets in the process.

The first of the two targets is Yousef Atal, a 23-year-old Algerian left-back who plays for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. The Sun reports that the Blues are considering making a 35 Million move for the youngster, who is versatile enough to play as a right-winger as well.

The second target is Valencia’s left-back Jose Gaya. TalkSPORT reports that Chelsea are interested in signing the Spain international who has played over one hundred and ninety-five times for Los Che, having made his debut in 2012.

Meanwhile, the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso remain unclear, with the pair being lined up to replace them on either side of the defence.