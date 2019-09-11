Reports: Manchester United set final price tag on Real Madrid target

Manchester United offloaded some key first-team players this summer, with Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, and Chris Smalling all leaving. However, the Red Devils held on to some of their stars despite heavy interest. They have, nevertheless, set a price tag on one of their first-team players, who happens to be a Real Madrid target.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have set a huge price tag on Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman continuously attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Frenchman was subject of interest from Los Blancos all summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane said to be the key driving force behind it. However, in the end, nothing came of it and Pogba remained at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, United have put up a price tag on Pogba, which is reportedly £179 Million. Furthermore, Zidane and Real Madrid still remain interested in the FIFA World Cup winner and could make another move for him in the January transfer window.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been linked with several midfielders over the past months and a transfer for Pogba could see them bring one in. The Red Devils were supposedly closing in on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, however, neither moves came to fruition.