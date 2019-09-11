Reports: Manchester United set to return for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

Manchester United brought in three new players this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, and Harry Maguire coming in. However, the Red Devils supposedly failed with a late move for several players including Bruno Fernandes, Mario Mandzukic, and Paulo Dybala. Reports claim they are back in for one of them.

According to a report by Tuttosport, via Daily Mail, Manchester United remain interested in Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Argentine, who partnered Cristiano Ronaldo up top for the Bianconeri last summer, has been downgraded to the bench, with Gonzalo Higuain being preferred over him.

Manchester United attempted to sign Dybala this summer. The Red Devils were open to bringing in the Argentine forward in exchange for cash and Romelu Lukaku. However, the player himself seemingly turned the move down, and Lukaku joined Inter Milan instead.

Meanwhile, United even saw a deal for Mario Mandzukic collapse after failing to reach an agreement over Dybala.

This time around, however, the English side’s move for Dybala would rely upon Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen. The Dane is out of contract next summer and is attracting interest from both Manchester United and Juventus. Eriksen would become available to sign on a pre-contract deal in January 2020, provided he fails to renew his current contract with Spurs.