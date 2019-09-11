Amazon documentary reveals failed Manchester United move for England star

Manchester United had a decent transfer window, as they brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James. However, a surprising source has now revealed that the Red Devils did indeed tried to sign another England international, only to be rejected.

Manchester United failed with an approach for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer. The Englishman, who joined the Bundesliga side from United’s rivals Manchester City, is currently one of the most in-demand players in Europe with several top clubs vying for his signature.

The Red Devils’ approach for Sancho was revealed in an Amazon docu-series called Inside Borussia Dortmund. During the third episode of the series, sporting director Michael Zorc is heard saying the following:

“A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United. Both his discussions with the club and mine with the consultants,” said Zorc. (via Daily Mail)

“A meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the consultant.

“But according to what I know, the consultant told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won’t let him go this summer.

“But the player also has no intention of taking that step this summer.”

Jadon Sancho starred for England last night as they beat Kosovo by five goals to three in a Euro 2020 Qualifier. The winger scored twice before halftime to give his side a four-goal lead. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and an own goal completed the quintet for the Three Lions who now stand atop the group table with twelve points.