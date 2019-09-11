Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid handed major boost in Neymar chase

Barcelona and Real Madrid were locked in a transfer battle for Neymar Jr for much of the summer transfer window. In the end, however, neither side could close the deal and the Brazil international remained at PSG. However, reports claim that the Spanish Superclub pair have now been handed a major boost in his chase.

According to reports from Tuttomercato, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their chase for Neymar Jr. The Brazil international, who is currently at Paris Saint Germain is reportedly wanted out by sporting director Leonardo, who wants to offload him as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the report claims that Leonardo is tired of the speculation surrounding Neymar’s future and may even choose to sell his countryman in the January 2020 transfer window.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed interest in the 27-year-old this summer, offering a huge fee plus multplie players in return. The Blaugrana were said to be ahead of their rivals in the race, however, in the end, neither side could close the deal.

Nevertheless, the two Superclubs did bring in some big-name reinforcements this summer. While Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy among others, Barcelona brought in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.