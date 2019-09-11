Reports: Neymar wants Barcelona to sign his friend ahead of potential return to the club

The Neymar to Spain transfer saga was the most intense of the recently concluded transfer window and ultimately, the Brazilian superstar stayed put at Paris Saint-Germain.

Soon after PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he will not entertain any celebrity behaviour at the club, Neymar expressed his desire to leave. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature, however, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to enter the race for Neymar to make things interesting.

Ultimately, despite multiple offers from both the club, more so from Barcelona, PSG decided against selling the 27-year-old. Though Neymar missed out on a possible return to Barcelona, he still has his heart set for a move to the Catalan giants, and the club are ready to move in for him again as well.

According to reports in Don Balon, Neymar has asked the Barcelona board to sign his friend Willian from Chelsea as well. This is supposedly one of the many requests the Brazilian might make in the future to complete his return to Barcelona.

The 31-year’s contract with the Blues is set to end after the end of the current season and thus the La Liga giants can even get him on a free.