Reports: Real Madrid target multiple Premier League Golden Boot winner as alternative for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid went all-in for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in the recently concluded summer transfer window. However, they couldn’t convince PSG to sell the Brazilian.

Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona were in the market for their former player as well, however, even they weren’t able to re-sign Neymar. And with the transfer window now shut, Los Blancos are planning for life without the 27-year-old.

If reports are to be believed, they are ready to approach PSG again in the next summer transfer window, but this time for Neymar’s teammate Kylian Mbappe. The FIFA World Cup-winning youngster is the hottest property in the market right now and is set to be a part of an intense transfer saga, much like his teammate, next year.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, president Florentino Perez has already started looking at possible alternatives for Mbappe. Reportedly PSG will not let the 20-year-old leave for anything south of €300 million, which could be very difficult for Madrid to shell out.

As a result, they have turned their focus on Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, who will come in much cheaper, around €200 million. Spurs haven’t had the best of starts to their Premier League season and if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Kane might get convinced to leave London.