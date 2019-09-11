Reports: David Beckham approaches Lionel Messi with a ‘huge deal’ for potential MLS move

Manchester United legend David Beckham has reportedly approached Lionel Messi for a potential move to the Major League Soccer.

Beckham’s club Inter Miami is set to debut in the MLS next year and reports in Spanish media claim that the former Real Madrid star has made contact with Messi and his entourage for a possible move later in his career.

Recently, it was revealed that the Argentina talisman has a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave Barcelona after the end of the current season and rumours of a possible departure have since gained pace.

Spain’s Catalunya Radio have made the claims that Beckham has approached Messi with a huge offer. However, they did add that the counter-offer from the Barcelona star’s representatives is astronomical and could affect the possible move.

