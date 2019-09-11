Reports: Real Madrid star rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s offer to reunite with him at Juventus

Real Madrid were in the market for some big names which included the likes of Eden Hazard, Neymar and Paul Pogba. However, out of the three, they could only sign Hazard from Chelsea.

Barcelona out-bid them in the chase for the Paris Saint-Germain talisman while Manchester United’s reluctance to lower their asking price for Pogba meant the Frenchman stayed put as well. However, this could also be put down to the fact that Los Blancos failed to clear deadwood at the club.

Players like Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz et al were linked with moves away from the club but none of them could complete one. The Colombian was even offered to Manchester United in a swap deal for Pogba and to PSG as well, in order to convince the French champions to sell Neymar.

According to reports in Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo had offered James a way out of Madrid if the latter failed to get into the starting XI regularly. However, the Colombian decided against it as the Turin-based side did not make a concrete move for him when their Serie A rivals Napoli were seriously pursuing him.

James is now determined to fight for his place under manager Zinedine Zidane at Madrid.