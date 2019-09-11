Reports: Real Madrid turn to former PSG star to replace Marco Asensio for the season

Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio is set to miss almost all of the current season after rupturing his cruciate ligament and the club are on the lookout for a replacement.

Los Blancos were in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar throughout the recently concluded transfer window but weren’t able to complete the deal. Arch-rivals Barcelona emerged as the favourites but even they couldn’t re-sign their former winger.

With Asensio out injured and expected to return only in March next year, Madrid are now left with a handful of options to see the season through. Therefore, manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez are desperately looking to add another winger to their team list.

According to reports in Don Balon, Zidane has again turned towards France to find a solution. The Frenchman is supposedly interested in bringing compatriot and currently a free agent, Hatem Ben Arfa to Real Madrid. The former PSG star is famous for his dribbling and with years of experience behind him, he could turn out to be a decent replacement for the 20-year-old.

The fact that Real Madrid can sign him on a free is an added advantage for Perez. However, the report does add that the club’s board isn’t quite convinced with Ben Arfa given the fact that he has a history of disciplinary issues.