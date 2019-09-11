Reports: Zinedine Zidane ready to offer star plus €90 million for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by completing the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and the likes early on.

However, they failed to sign their other two top targets – Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and Paul Pogba from Manchester United. While Barcelona’s involvement in the move for Neymar set Madrid back, United’s reluctance to lower their asking price for Pogba meant Los Blancos finished the transfer window without two of their biggest targets.

However, manager Zinedine Zidane is not ready to let the French midfielder slip out of his hands easily. According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid are ready to offer Vinicius Junior plus €90 million in cash to sign Pogba from Manchester United.

Zidane isn’t a big fan of the 19-year-old winger and is all set to include him in a deal to convince United into selling Pogba. The Premier League giants were holding out for a bid in excess of €160 million, but Madrid believe that if Vinicius is included in the deal, a sum of 90-100 million would be enough to sign the Frenchman.

The report claims that Los Blancos will try and make a move in January itself and if United reject the advancements, they will return with a bid in the summer.