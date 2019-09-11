Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate could leave in January after Barcelona move failed in summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi could be on his way out of the club in January if he fails to impress new manager Maurizio Sarri.

With a surplus of players at the club, so much so that they had to leave out Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can out of their UEFA Champions League squad, Juventus are still looking to offload some players, as they did throughout the summer transfer window.

While Paulo Dybala and Mandzukic were the two attacking players who were rumoured to be on their way out of the club, reports from Calciomercato claim that Bernadeschi was very close to joining Barcelona on the transfer deadline day. The 25-year-old is behind the likes of Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic and Douglas Costa in the pecking order and was deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

However, a move to Barcelona, who themselves had failed to sign their top target Neymar in the transfer window, didn’t materialise and Bernardeschi stayed put. The report claims that the winger will try and prove his worth to Sarri but if he can’t prove is worth or break into the starting XI, he will decide to move on.

The Italy international had joined Juventus from Fiorentina back in 2017 but hasn’t been able to cement a spot in the starting XI since.