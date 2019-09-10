Reports: Real Madrid identify UCL winner as long-term Sergio Ramos replacement

Real Madrid started the transfer window on the front-foot as they completed the signings of the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy quickly. However, they failed to land any of their other top targets.

Their main focus was on improving the midfield with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants’ reluctance to let their best players leave coupled with Florentino Perez’s decision to enter the race for Neymar meant the move never materialised.

However, along with the midfield, another area of concern for Madrid is the defence. At 33 years of age, Sergio Ramos is not getting any better and his relationship with the President hasn’t been good recently as well, if reports are to be believed. Thus Los Blancos have already started looking for a potential replacement for the Spanish centre-back.

While some rumours have linked Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos with Madrid, according to a report in Don Balon, the La Liga giants have chosen Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the worthy replacement for Ramos. The report claims that the Spaniard will be allowed to move on in a season or two and the club will then make a move for Van Dijk.