Reports: Lionel Messi unhappy with Barcelona’s new signing, wants Serie A star to replace him

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi is unhappy with Barcelona’s new signing, and he wants the club to sign Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement.

According to Don Balon, Messi no longer wants Griezmann in the Barcelona starting eleven, the reason being the latter’s lack of appreciation for Neymar, who is believed to be the Argentine’s most-favoured transfer target at Camp Nou.

Messi tried his best to bring Neymar to Barcelona this summer, but Paris Saint Germain (PSG) turned down all offers and eventually, the Brazilian had to remain in Paris.

Reports claim that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner even voiced his displeasure about the failure of the PSG star’s potential summer move, to both Valverde and Bartmoeu, in the form of two separate, strongly-worded statements.

Meanwhile, Griezmann believes that the Barcelona management lied to him about his importance at the club.

The board reportedly promised the former Atletico Madrid star that they would do everything in their means to make him comfortable at the club, as he was named as the priority signing for this summer. they later made Neymar their priority target and that enraged the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Don Balon further reports that Messi now wants Insigne to replace Griezmann at the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona are yet to make their final decision regarding the move.